Beyonce’s publicist to fans: Stop spreading ‘hate in her name’

Beyonce’s publicist is calling for the Beyhive to cut out all the drama and stop harassing people, especially the woman who was caught on camera in a now-viral moment with Beyonce.

That woman, Nicole Curran – wife of Warriors owner Joe Lacob, has been reportedly receiving death threats and has since deleted her Instagram after that incident.

“I know your love runs deep but that love has to be given to every human. It will bring no joy to the person you love so much if you spew hate in her name. We love you,” Yvette Noel-Schure wrote on Instagram along with a photo of Bey and Jay.

It all began during Game 3 of the NBA Finals after Curran was caught on camera leaning over Beyonce and talking to Jay-Z, which was perceived by some as Beyonce apparently giving major side-eye or throwing shade.

Curran took to her Instagram after the incident and told people to “help and support each other.”

Her Instagram was deleted just hours later.

Reports indicate Curran was asking Jay-Z what he wanted to drink and leaned over because it was too loud and couldn’t hear him.

