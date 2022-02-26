(KRON) — President Joe Biden has authorized an additional $350 million of military assistance from the Department of Defense inventories, officials say.

The Department of Defense tweeted Saturday morning that the funding would contribute to anti-armor, small arms, various munitions, body armor, and related equipment to support Ukrainian front-line defenders.

The United States has approved a total of $1 billion towards Ukraine’s support against Russia within the past year, officials report.

This is the third time President Biden advanced emergency assistance for the country’s defense using the Presidential Drawdown Authority – a power allowing the president to respond to unforeseen emergencies without needing legislative authority or budgetary actions.

The U.S. aims to aid Ukraine against Russian aggression. It will also continue to provide security and support for Ukrainian civilians, authorities say.

Ukraine is being supported by the U.S., its allies and partners.