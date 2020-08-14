Biden, Harris call on all US governors to issue 3-month mask mandate

WILMINGTON, Del. (KRON) – Presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday called for a nationwide mask mandate amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

During a press conference in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden called on every single US governor to issue the mandate.

“Every single American should be wearing a mask when they’re outside for the next three months at minimum,” Biden said. “Every governor should mandate mandatory mask-wearing. The estimates by the experts are that it will save over 40,000 lives in the next three months. Forty-thousand lives in the next three months, if people act responsibly.”

“It’s not about your rights. It’s about your responsibilities as an American,” Biden added.

Harris, who was announced earlier this week as Biden’s running mate, reinforced his call for a nationwide mask mandate.

“That’s what real leadership looks like,” Harris said. “We just witnessed real leadership, which as Joe Biden said, that as a nation, we should all be wearing a mask for the next three months because it will save lives.”

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there are more than 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the US, and over 166,000 Americans have died from the virus.

