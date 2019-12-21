Biden: Nothing to celebrate about impeachment

OTTUMWA, Ia. (CNN/KRON) — President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives on Dec. 18, becoming only the third American chief executive to be formally charged under the Constitution’s ultimate remedy for high crimes and misdemeanors.

While many Democrats celebrated the impeachment, others don’t want to celebrate just yet.

And some — like presidential candidate Joe Biden — don’t think impeachment is anything to celebrate.

The former VP quickly briefed on the subject on Saturday in Iowa.

“The fact is there’s nothing to celebrate about impeachment. It’s a sad moment for the country and there’s — don’t get me wrong. It’s not that I think it’s unfair that Donald Trump had been impeached and have to face the charges that have been made. but the idea that it’s worth celebrating, I find — counterproductive because there’s nothing to celebrate.”