Biden takes over official presidential Twitter accounts

WASHINGTON D.C. (KRON) – President Joe Biden published his first tweet on the official POTUS Twitter account after it was transferred to him from Donald Trump.

There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face. That's why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 20, 2021

Biden’s administration can now tweet from the @POTUS and @WhiteHouse handles.

Twitter outlined how it would transfer the the accounts in a blog post last week.

Twitter noted that followers will not transfer over, one of the changes from when Trump took over the official account from Barack Obama.

“These institutional accounts will not automatically retain the followers from the prior administration,” Twitter said. “People on Twitter who previously followed institutional White House Twitter accounts, or who currently follow relevant Biden or Harris Twitter accounts, will receive in-app alerts and other prompts that will notify them about the archival process, as well as give them the option to follow the new administration’s Twitter accounts.”

While social media companies banned Donald Trump from their platforms in his final days in office for his role in the January 6 Capitol riots, his account has been archived for history.

Trump’s @POTUS account us archived at @POTUS45 and Obama’s account is archived as @POTUS44.