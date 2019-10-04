Biden: Trump a coward, doesn’t want to run against me

LOS ANGELES (CNN Newsource/KRON) — Amid President Donald Trump’s call to foreign governments to investigate one of his leading Democratic rivals, Joe Biden has now called out the president.

Biden referred to Trump as a coward and claimed that 45 didn’t want to run against him in the 2020 Presidential Election.

“This is a president, trying to get three of our most, two of our most serious competitors and not allies to decide this election,” the former VP said. “Decide who he runs against. This guy — like all bullies — is a coward. He does not want to run against me. That’s what this is about.”