Biden’s team says he misspoke when he said ‘poor kids’ just as bright as ‘white kids’

DES MOINES, Iowa (CNN) – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden told a group of mostly Asian and Hispanic voters that “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.”

He made the remark Thursday on a campaign stop in Des Moines.

“We have this notion that somehow if you’re poor you cannot do it. Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids — wealthy kids, black kids, Asian kids. No, I really mean it, but think how we think about it. We think now we’re going to dumb it down. They can do anything that anybody else can do, given a shot,” Biden said.

Biden’s campaign says he misspoke and immediately corrected himself, referring instead to “wealthy kids.”

Biden has a reputation for making misstatements on the campaign trail and has even called him “a gaffe machine.”

