Bill and Melinda Gates divorcing after 27-year marriage

UNSPECIFIED LOCATION – APRIL 18: In this screengrab, (L-R) Melinda Gates and Bill Gates speak during “One World: Together At Home” presented by Global Citizen on April, 18, 2020. The global broadcast and digital special was held to support frontline healthcare workers and the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, powered by the UN Foundation. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for Global Citizen )

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Bill and Melinda Gates are getting a divorce after 27 years together.

The couple tweeted the news Monday afternoon.

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives.

The statement refers to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, a philanthropic organization that supports a variety of issues that the couple founded in 2000.

The Microsoft co-founder and his wife, who launched the world’s largest charitable foundation, said they would continue to work together at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The couple asked for “space and privacy” for their family as they “begin to navigate this new life.”

Last year, Bill Gates, formerly the world’s richest person, said he was stepping down from Microsoft’s board to focus on philanthropy.

Gates was Microsoft’s CEO until 2000 and since then has gradually scaled back his involvement in the company he started with Paul Allen in 1975. He transitioned out of a day-to-day role in Microsoft in 2008 and served as chairman of the board until 2014.

The Gates began dating in 1987 after meeting at a trade fair in New York. They married in 1994 in a private ceremony in Hawaii.

