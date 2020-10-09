Bill for Commission on Presidential Capacity introduced

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md. introduced the ‘Commission on Presidential Capacity’ legislation Friday morning. The legislation was announced Thursday.

The legislation would allow Congress to intervene under the 25th Amendment to the Constitution and remove the president from executive duties.

“This is not about President Trump. He will face the judgment of the voters. But he shows the need for us to create a process for future presidents,” said Pelosi.

Just weeks before the Nov. 3 election, Pelosi said Trump needs to disclose more about his health after his COVID-19 diagnosis. She noted Trump’s “strange tweet” halting talks on a new coronavirus aid package and said Americans need to know when, exactly, he first contracted COVID-19 as others in the White House became infected.

“The public needs to know the health condition of the president,” Pelosi said, invoking the 25th Amendment, which allows a president’s Cabinet or Congress to intervene when a president is unable to conduct the duties of the office.

