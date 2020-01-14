Billionaire accepting applications for a woman to join him on SpaceX moon trip

(CNN) – A 44-year-old Japanese billionaire wants to find someone to love – to the moon and back!

Are you the one?

According to his website, fashion mogul Yusaku Maezawa wants to find a “life partner,” saying feelings of loneliness and emptiness have set in.

In his appeal for love, Maezawa said he would want that person to fly to space with him.

He’s talking about SpaceX’s maiden tourist voyage to the moon in its big Falcon rocket – that’s scheduled for 2023.

If you’re interested, you need to be at least 20-years-old and have a “bright and positive” personality and be someone who wishes for world peace.

You also need to hurry, since the deadline to apply is Jan. 17.

Matchmaking dates with Maezawa begin mid-February.

Good luck!

Latest Stories: