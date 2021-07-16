Biz Markie, ‘Just a Friend’ rapper, dead at 57

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – OCTOBER 04: Recording artist Biz Markie performs onstage during the 6th annual Streamy Awards hosted by King Bach and live streamed on YouTube at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 4, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for dick clark productions )

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Rapper Biz Markie, a hip-hop staple known for his beatboxing prowess and turntable mastery, has died at the age of 57, according to multiple reports.

The “Just a Friend” rapper struggled with multiple health issues related to decade-long battle with Type 2 diabetes.

Biz Markie, whose real name is Marcel Theo Hall, died peacefully Friday with his wife Tara by his side, Markie’s representative Jenni Izumi said.

“We are grateful for the many calls and prayers of support that we have received during this difficult time,” Izumi said in a statement. “Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his industry peers and his beloved fans whose lives he was able to touch through music, spanning over 35 years. He leaves behind a wife, many family members and close friends who will miss his vibrant personality, constant jokes and frequent banter.”

