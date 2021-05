A playful black bear enjoyed a spring clean, hopping into a cool bath at Oregon Zoo in Portland.

Footage uploaded by Oregon Zoo shows Takoda the bear jumping into a bathtub for a ‘bear-y’ quick wash, before shaking himself off and hopping out.

According to the zoo, the 10-year-old bear weighs in at a sturdy 400 pounds, and his wading pool is a 300-gallon tub that caregivers keep filled with cold water as warm weather rolls in.