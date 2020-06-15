Black Lives Matter activist Oluwatoyin Salau, 19, found dead in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (KRON) – The Tallahassee Police Department confirmed Monday they have found the body of 19-year-old “Black Lives Matter” activist Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau, who disappeared a week ago.

Police found another victim in this double murder, whom they identified as 75-year-old Victoria Sims.

The suspect, 49-year-old Aaron Glee Jr., has been arrested.

No other details on the suspect or details on his arrest were immediately available.

Salau was last seen on June 6.

Her body, along with that of Sims, was found Saturday night near Monday Road.

The same day she disappeared, Salau had tweeted details disclosing she was recently sexually assaulted and attacked.

Mid 40's lives in a gray painted duplex apartment style house drives a white clean Silverado Chevrolet truck https://t.co/psDCtYva2n — Oluwatoyin (@virgingrltoyin) June 6, 2020

Sims had been missing since June 11, according to AARP Florida, which confirmed Sims was a volunteer.

According to court documents, the suspect in this case was previously arrested on May 30. He was accused of aggravated battery causing bodily harm and was released on a $2,500 bond on June 1, WCTV reports.

Latest Stories: