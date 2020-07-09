Black Lives Matter mural being painted in front of NYC Trump Tower

NEW YORK CITY (CNN) – Painters are working Thursday morning on a Black Lives Matter mural on New York’s posh Fifth Avenue, and it’s right tin front of Trump Tower.
Mayor Bill de Blasio picked the location himself.
On Twitter, the mayor said Black people built Fifth Avenue and much of the nation, and that the mural is to honor them.
Earlier this month, President Trump called the mural a “symbol of hate” that he says will “further antagonize New York’s finest.”
Black Lives Matter murals are being painted on streets in cities across America in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police.
They are part of ongoing protests against police brutality and racial injustice.
