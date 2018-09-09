Black teen riding in car with grandma detained by police Video

WISCONSIN (CNN)- - Police in Wisconsin said they mistook a black teen riding back from church with two elderly women as a robbery suspect.

Officers pulled over the car and made the 18-year-old get out from the back seat and handcuffed him.

Police say it happened because a black couple flagged an officer down to say the teen was robbing the women in the car.

They say their weapons were drawn but pointed in a safe direction.

He was held for six minutes. When officers sorted it all out, they let the teen and women leave.

A witness captured the aftermath on his cell phone.

"Like he really was crying," Dominique Elliot said. "When he walked up to his grandma, his grandmother was crying."

Police say the couple who reported the alleged robbery were told to stay where they were, but when officers went back to get a formal statement, they were gone.

The teen has hired an attorney who specializes in civil rights cases.

