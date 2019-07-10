Blue Bell ice cream licker says he was wrongfully arrested

(WVLA/AP) – Louisiana man Lenise Martin speaks to WVLA’s Crystal Whitman and says if given a second chance he would not do it again.

“Who would be crazy enough to just go walk in the store you know what I’m saying and actually do that and put that back in there? I wouldn’t do anything like that,” says Martin.

“It was a joke with no criminal intent or activity…but I was locked up with murderers and real criminals on maxim security,” said Martin.

The viral video apparently made the rounds after Martin posted the video of himself opening a Blue Bell ice cream container, licking it, poking it with his finger, and putting it back on the shelf.

News outlets report 36-year-old Lenise Martin III was charged Saturday with property tampering and posting criminal activity.

Police Commander Lonny Cavalier says after being alerted of Martin’s actions by management, deputies found Martin at the scene showing the sales clerk a receipt showing he bought the ice cream he licked.

Deputies searched the freezer and confirmed the purchase but still decided to move forward with the charges.

Earlier this month, a teen in Texas was shown in an online video taking ice cream from a Walmart freezer, removing the top to lick it and then putting it back.



