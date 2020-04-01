Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW
Coronavirus: The Latest

Bobblehead unveiled to honor Dr. Fauci

National

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WLNS)- Today, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a bobblehead to honor Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum will be donating $5 from every Dr. Fauci Bobblehead sold to the American Hospital Association in support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge.

Dr. Fauci has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984 and advised six presidents.

“Bobbleheads are the ultimate honor, and we think Dr. Fauci deserves it given what he has done and continues to do for our country and the world in the battle against COVID-19,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News