VERNON HILLS, Ill. (WGN) — Police believe the body recovered from an Illinois retention pond is that of a 17-year-old girl reported missing last week.

Brissa Romero, a resident of Carpentersville, was traveling to a bowling alley in Vernon Hills for a holiday party before she vanished on Dec. 4.

Emergency crews were searching the pond in Vernon Hills, about 45 miles north of Chicago, on Monday after data from Romero’s cellphone brought them to the area.

Surveillance footage from a nearby restaurant showed Romero parking her vehicle and entering the restaurant by herself before leaving, only 15 minutes before her last registered phone ping in the area of the pond.

A resident in the area also notified officers about a backpack that appeared to have floated to the edge of the pond. The bag contained “identifying information,” according to authorities.

Monday night, Vernon Hills police confirmed they found Romero’s SUV in the pond.

“Based on the condition of the vehicle and all the evidence we have at this point, it appears that Brissa was in that vehicle when it drove into the [pond],” Vernon Hills Chief of Police Patrick Kreis said during a press conference.

Authorities resumed their search for Romero early Tuesday and recovered a body from the pond.

“While formal identification of the remains is pending confirmation by the Lake County Coroner’s Office, the deceased female recovered from the pool matches Brissa’s description,” the Vernon Hills and Carpentersville police said in a joint statement. “No further leads relating to Brissa’s whereabouts are being pursued at this time.”

Police believe that while traveling to the work party, Romero lost control of her Nissan Rogue and accidentally drove into the pond. They do not suspect foul play but say the investigation continues.

Romero was studying to be an ultrasound technician at Harper College. She was a graduate of Barrington High School and was working two jobs.