Bourdain Day: Honoring late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain on his birthday

Get inspired for some culinary and travel adventures.

Tuesday is Bourdain Day, in honor of late celebrity chef and travel show star Anthony Bourdain.

Two of Bourdain’s friends set his birthday, June 25, as Bourdain Day – after his death last year.

Bourdain rose to become executive chef at a New York City restaurant and wrote the best-selling book “Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly.”

He went on to host his own food and travel shows – “No Reservations” on the Travel Channel and then “Parts Unknown” for CNN.

Bourdain Day is a great day to make plans for a trip abroad, or perhaps go out to eat at a restaurant that’s exotic to you and order something you’ve never tried before.

You could also catch up on his shows, books, or articles – or even consider living in another country!

The chefs who created the day suggest toasting Bourdain and posting a photo of the moment on social media using #BourdainDay.

