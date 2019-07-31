Boy, 10, charged with assault after dodgeball injury

CANTON, Michigan (CNN) – Imagine getting a call from police telling you your 10-year-old son has been charged with aggravated assault – over a playground game.

That’s exactly what happened last week in Michigan.

One mother is pressing charges after she says that 10-year-old purposely threw a ball at her son’s face.

“These kids are basically playing a game that we all have played,” said Cameishi Lindley, mother of the Bryce, who was charged with assault.

But on April 29, what seemed like a harmless game ended with one student getting seriously hurt.

According to the boy’s mother, who asked her face not be shown, he has a rare medical condition making head injuries especially dangerous.

According to a police report, during that game, another student threw a ball at his face on purpose.

“He sustained facial tissue damage to his face. He had a black eye and a bruised nose,” said the mother of the hurt child.

Records show the then-fourth grader also suffered a concussion.

His condition is something Lindley says she and her son Bryce knew nothing about.

Wednesday, Bryce was charged with aggravated assault.

“I couldn’t believe it,” she said.

This is on top of a one-day suspension which happened right after the incident.

“I tried to not let it get to this point,” said the mother of the hurt child.

The mother claims her son had been hurt before and that she reported it to to the school.

“My son was hit twice in the face with a ball previously due to this and the child apologized to my son and he said mom it’s OK we’re still gonna be friends,” she said.

“I’m unaware of any of those situations. Sorry that her child got hurt. I’d be sorry for any child that got hurt,” said Lindley.

Lindley just wishes problems like this could be solved in the classroom, not the court.

The case will go before a judge in juvenile court Aug. 1.

Latest News Headlines: