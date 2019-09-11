Boy bullied over his clothes gets gift from fellow students

MEMPHIS, TN (CNN NEWSOURCE) – A heart-warming story out of Memphis, where two high school students stepped up to help a freshman who was being bullied over his clothes.

“Awesome. The best day of my entire life basically,” Michael Todd said.

Freshman Michael Todd was taken out of third period at MLK Prep Monday morning.

“I was very happy. Shocked completely,” Michael said.

He froze when football players Kristopher Graham and Antwan Garrett handed him a gift.

“You guys are awesome,” Michael said.

A gift that changes Michael’s school year – bags full of shirts, shorts, shoes and more.

“He wasn’t smiling or anything and I was like, I think this is going to make you smile. I told him we’re in the same third period and I apologize for laughing at you and I want to give something to you to make it up,” Kristopher Graham said.

Michael was getting made fun of for three straight weeks at his new school.

“I’ve been bullied my entire life,” Michael said.

He would wear the same clothes every day and students at MLK Prep would mock him for it.

“I really don’t have clothes at home. My mom can’t buy clothes for me because I’m growing too fast,” Michael said.

“When I saw people laugh and bully him, I felt like I needed to do something,” Kristopher said.

So, Kristopher went through his closet grabbed a bunch of clothes and texted his friend Antwan for help.

“I got some brand-new shoes I can give him and a couple of items I could give him too,” Antwan said.

They packed all that up and gave it to Michael. The shorts, the pants, the shoes made a difference.

“This is like the second shoes I have on right now. Basically, that’s all,” Michael said.

Michael was already wearing those new army green sneakers they gave him

“It was a weak moment for me. I almost cried,” Antwan said.

“And then I cried at lunch when he saw you two are the only ones to give me a gift,” Kristopher said.

The help isn’t stopping in the halls of MLK Prep.

People from states away have seen the video and want to send Michael clothes.

All this is thanks to two high school students who want to put a stop to bullying.

“You guys are the best guys of my entire life,” Michael said.

Antwan and Kristopher said they hope they inspire others to help those in need.

