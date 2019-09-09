Boy who donated savings to hurricane relief surprised with Disney World trip

AUGUSTA, GA (CNN) — A boy who used his Disney vacation savings to help Hurricane Dorian evacuees got a surprise trip to Disney World anyway.

Jermaine Bell used money had been saving to buy hot dogs, chips and water for about 100 evacuees in Allendale, South Carolina.

Mickey Mouse took notice of his selfless act.

Disney employees showed up outside of his house and delivered the news of his surprise trip in person..

Jermain and his family will visit the Orlando parks later this month when he’s not in school.

Jermaine says he’s really happy and that “If you do good things, you will be rewarded.”