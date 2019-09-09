Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Boy who donated savings to hurricane relief surprised with Disney World trip

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA, GA (CNN) — A boy who used his Disney vacation savings to help Hurricane Dorian evacuees got a surprise trip to Disney World anyway.

Jermaine Bell used money had been saving to buy hot dogs, chips and water for about 100 evacuees in Allendale, South Carolina.

Mickey Mouse took notice of his selfless act.

Disney employees showed up outside of his house and delivered the news of his surprise trip in person..

Jermain and his family will visit the Orlando parks later this month when he’s not in school.

Jermaine says he’s really happy and that “If you do good things, you will be rewarded.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News