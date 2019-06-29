Boy wins year’s worth of dog food, donates it to shelter

A boy in Pennsylvania is warming hearts across his community with a selfless act of generosity this summer.

He’s clearly an animal lover and won an online competition for a cute picture of his dogs.

He was awarded a year’s worth of dog food, but instead of keeping it, he’s giving it to the community’s canines in need.

By day, 9-year-old Caleb Merron of Lake Ariel is a typical boy, enjoying summer.

But in his spare time, he likes to help out four-legged friends in need of good homes.

“I just feel bad for them being stuck in a crate all day. They go abandoned and they need to feel love too,” Caleb said.

Caleb entered this picture of his dogs, sadie and charlie, into a pet photo contest online.

The pups won fan favorite and caleb won a year’s worth of purina dog food but instead of keeping the food, caleb donated it to dessin animal shelter near honesdale.

“It’s really nice to donate to people and they need food because soon the animal shelter is going to eventually run out of money so they need that free dog food,” he said.

Shelter managers say they haven’t been getting a lot of dog food donations lately, so this could not have come at a better time and it will keep them going for quite a while.

“Recently we haven’t really been getting the trucks filled with the broken bags and everything, so any little bit helps,” said Caitlyn Robbins with the Dessin Animal Shelter. “This food will probably last us at least six months if not longer which is a huge impact for the animals.”

Robbins is an administrative assistant at the shelter in dyberry township.

She says she’s blown away by the generosity of someone so young.

“This day and age you really don’t see a lot of people in that generation do that,” she said. “So, we are just blessed to be in such a wonderful community that they would do something like that.”

Caleb will hand over 12 coupons for free dog food to the shelter, as soon as he receives them.

