6 dead, at least 21 injured in Texas active shooter situation

ODESSA, Texas (KETK) — An official with the City of Odessa said six people are dead and at least 21 people are injured after an active shooter situation on Saturday afternoon.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-30s.

Midland Police confirmed at least one of the suspects was shot and killed at Cinergy, a movie theater with other arcade type games.

The CEO of Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, Russell Tippin said seven of the shooting victims are listed in critical condition, including several who have already completed surgeries, and two others are in serious condition.

One shooting victim, a child under the age of 2, was transferred to another facility and two others were treated and released, Tippin said.

Tippin did not say where the child was transferred.

Around 3:13 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) attempted to conduct a traffic stop on I-20 of a gold car when the suspect pointed a rifle towards two troopers and began to fire.

One officer was hit.

The gunman drove away and began to shoot randomly at innocent people, including a Midland and Odessa police officer.

The trooper is reportedly in serious but stable condition, while the other two officers are also in stable condition.

The report broke just around 4 p.m.

Update: The suspect has been shot and killed by an officer. We believe there is no immediate threat at this time. At… Posted by Odessa Police Department on Saturday, August 31, 2019

Police are reporting two vehicles – one a hijacked U.S. mail truck and the second a gold/white Toyota pickup.

Update * We believe there are two shooters in two separate vehicles. One suspect is believed to be at the Cinergy in… Posted by Midland Police Department on Saturday, August 31, 2019

According to an OPD Facebook post, “A subject (possibly 2) is currently driving around Odessa shooting at random people. At this time there are multiple gunshot victims.”

Statement on shooting in Odessa, Texas: pic.twitter.com/3QV5LriVzi — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) August 31, 2019

The story is developing, check back for updates.