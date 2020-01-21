Buckingham Palace preparing forms of address for Sussexes

(CNN) – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s titles post-exit have sparked some confusion.

Buckingham Palace released a statement saying it’s working to prepare revised guidance on how Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are to be addressed.

According to the palace, the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not subject to change.

The palace’s clarification comes after guidance was issued stating that the royal couple would be known as “Harry, Duke of Sussex,” and “Meghan, Duchess of Sussex,” leading to reports that Meghan had been given the style of a divorced woman.

Such formatting was adopted by Sarah Ferguson, now addressed as “Sarah, Duchess of York,” after she divorced Prince Andrew in 1996.

Buckingham Palace has clarified that its previous guidance on the royal couple’s title was erroneous and it is now conferring with the Garter King of Arms – who specializes in matters of titles and protocol – to issue updated guidance.

