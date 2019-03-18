Burger King launches $5 a month coffee subscription service
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Would you like a Whopper with your daily cup of coffee?
Burger King has launched a new coffee subscription service for coffee and burger enthusiasts everywhere!
It's called the BK Cafe Coffee Subscription.
For $5 a month, you can get one small cup of brewed hot coffee every day, any time, at participating restaurants.
The BK app-based subscription is limited to only one cup per visit, and no refills.
Iced and specialty coffees are not included in the program.
The burger chain says it all equals around 17 cents per cup a day with the subscription service.
To sign up, download the BK app and tap on the "offers" tab.
