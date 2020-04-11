Burning Man 2020 canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

FILE – In this Aug. 31, 2013 file photo, the “Man” burns on the Black Rock Desert at Burning Man near Gerlach, Nev. With Burning Man less than 100 days away, organizers are awaiting permits and decisions by federal land managers that could reshape the cost and conduct of the counter-culture festival in northern Nevada.(Andy Barron/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, File)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Burning Man Project has officially been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was made after much listening, discussion and careful consideration.

Given the painful reality of COVID-19, event officials say this was the right thing to do. They say public health and the well-being of participants, staff and neighbors in Nevada is their highest priority.

However, given today’s circumstances, Black Rock City will be built virtually.

Unsure how it will come out, officials say it will likely be messy and awkward with mistakes, but assure it will be engaging, connective and fun.

Refunds will be provided for those who already purchased tickets.

But the future of the Burning Man Project is blurry for some due to the public health crisis. Staff layoffs and pay reductions are expected, so Burning Man Project’s survival depends on ingenuity and generosity of its supporters.

“If you have the means, it is our sincerest hope that you will consider donating all or a portion of your ticket value, and/or make a tax-deductible donation to Burning Man Project.”

Burning Man says it is looking forward to new, exciting projects in the near future.

“This is going to be a tough year for us, as we know it will be for you, but will get through it together.”

Latest News Headlines: