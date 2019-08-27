Bus with high school students falls down 30-foot embankment

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (CNN NEWSOURCE) – Multiple high school students are injured after the school bus they were in fell down a 30-foot embankment in North Carolina Monday night.

Authorities say the bus was carrying students from a volleyball match.

Those injured include some teachers who accompanied the team.

About 14 people were taken to area hospitals, including one person who was airlifted.

Authorities say none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.