Calf born with five legs finds home

LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana (CNN NEWSOURCE) – A farm can bring together all kinds of animals.

In the case of a farm in Louisiana, this rarity stands out and the owners couldn’t be happier.

As a farmer, Matt Alexander says he loves bringing new animals to his farm.

Last week he found himself at a cow auction and ended up bidding on a calf born that morning – with five legs.

“The bid started at 50, nobody wanted it. The people I talked to said you’re wasting your money on that, it’s not even going to make it. Well, 10 days later she’s doing good and healthy. You know, she had five legs and I figured well my fiancé would like it,” Alexander said.

“When you run into something like this, it just … it fits on our farm,” Maghin Davis said.

Maghin Davis, Alexander’s fiancé, decided that Elsie was the right name for this perfectly-imperfect, cute little calf.

“You fear the worst that she’s not going to make it, She’s not something … we don’t really know what was all wrong with her. But every day she surprises us. She’s running around, she chases her mom, she eats from her mom, she’s just got a lot of energy,” Davis said.

And though they say Elsie is different, they say this is their one in a million calf.

“From right now what I’m seeing with Elsie, she seems healthy, jumps around, runs around, plays,” Alexander said.

“We hope that she spends the rest of her days happy here. She has plenty of grass to eat and love to get,” Davis said.

Right now, they are going to wait to see if a veterinarian believes the extra leg will need to be removed, but in the meantime…

“She’s born unique, we just want her safe and happy,” Davis said.

Elsie has her own Facebook page, where you can check out how she’s doing on the farm.