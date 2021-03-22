‘Experiencing issues’: California EDD website is down

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Are you having trouble accessing the California EDD website?

If so, you aren’t alone.

Several people reported to KRON4 News that the website has been down – some claiming it had been days – preventing some Californians from accessing several EDD services including certifying benefits, disability, and paid family leave.

A pop-up message on the EDD website Monday morning read, “Some customers are experiencing issues using these services. We’re working to restore service as soon as possible. Please check back later.”

California lost more than 2.6 million jobs last March and April after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued the country’s first statewide stay-at-home order, the beginning of 10 months of economic turmoil tied to the ups and downs of an unpredictable virus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.