California health officials issue advisory discouraging vaping

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — California is now taking a close look at the latest threats related to vaping.

This week, the State Department of Health issued an advisory, urging Californians to stop vaping, no matter the substance or the source.

After the CDC reported 12 deaths and more than 800 vaping-related injuries across the country, the state is now aiding the investigation into the vaping materials making people sick.

“We had the Marlboro man when I was growing up, I think we’re going to see a JUUL man driving an electric convertible,” said State Senator Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo).

Hill blames the vaping popularity on flavored tobacco products.

He says next legislative session he will reintroduce a measure that would ban flavored tobacco sales.

He says during the last session he had to pull the bill.

“Whether it was the retail establishments, the 7-Eleven’s and the grocery stores that were affected by this, we saw strengths from the Hookah lounges and their influence, so these different interests were putting pressure on people in the legislature that prevented it from going forward,” Hill said.

Sen. Hill says this year’s proposal will include an urgency clause, meaning as soon as Gov. Newsom signs it, the bill will go into effect.

He says if all goes smoothly, flavored tobacco sales could be banned as early as late January.

“And if we can keep the special interests and the money out of this I think we can do the right thing,” the state senator said.

