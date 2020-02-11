California ranks among most dangerous states for online dating in 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you’re looking for love, you may want to take some extra precautions (if you aren’t already) when using the internet for finding your soulmate.

California ranked the third most dangerous state for online dating in 2020, according to a new report by HighSpeedInternet.com.

For the third year in a row, Alaska ranked No. 1 most dangerous state for online dating.

The study also found that most of the safest cities for online dating were on the East Coast.

The safest state for online dating is apparently Maine, followed by West Virginia and Vermont.

The top three most dangerous states are Alaska, Nevada, and California.

Analysts researched and ranked every state using statistics on cybercrime victims, total monetary loss per victim, and STD data from the CDC in 2018.

