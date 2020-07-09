California, state college leaders sue Trump administration over new student visa order

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, right, flanked by Gov. Gavin Newsom, discusses the Trump administration’s pledge to revoke California’s authority to set vehicle emissions standards that are different than the federal standards, during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — California and state college leaders have sued the Trump administration over its new order that would require international students to leave the United States if their universities transition to online-only learning.

Officials said the new policy threatens to exile hundreds of thousands of students in the Student and Exchange Visitor Program.

This is the state’s 86th lawsuit against the administration.

The new rule would only give student visas to those who will be taking in-person classes in Fall 2020. If students aren’t able to take any in-person classes due to the coronavirus pandemic, they must either leave the country or transfer to another university offering in-person courses.

