California’s dirtiest beaches are all apparently in Los Angeles

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A recent study is revealing the top beaches around the U.S. where the waters contained a bacteria count deemed potentially dangerous.

The Environmental American Research and Policy Center report analyzed the number of days in 2018 that the water had bacteria counts exceeding Environmental Protection Agency standards.

Here are the top 5 dirtiest beaches in California according to the report:

Inner Cabrillo Beach, Los Angeles (85 unsafe days, 175 samples) Coronado Ave. Beach, Los Angeles (62, 144) Salt Creek Beach, Orange (46, 80) Molino Avenue Beach, Los Angeles (45, 130) 5th Place Beach, Los Angeles (44, 140)

Researchers analyzed 4,500 beaches in 29 coastal and Great Lakes states and found that nearly 60% of those had bacteria counts exceeding EPA standards, according to the report.

High counts of bacteria can sicken an estimated 75,000 swimmers a year, the report states.

Not to worry, though – researchers say that most days of the year, beaches are generally safe.

They added that most local governments and agencies are also responding accordingly when pollution levels are too high by shutting down the beaches and posting signs to visitors.

Experts recommend those heading to the beach to check water-quality reports before heading out.