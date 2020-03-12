Canadian PM Justin Trudeau in virus self-isolation

(AP) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating at home after wife has exhibited flu-like symptoms.
Trudeau’s office said Sophie Grégoire Trudeau returned from a speaking engagement in the United Kingdom and began began exhibiting mild flu-like symptoms including a low fever late Wednesday night. She is being tested for COVID-19 and is awaiting results.
The statement said “Out of an abundance of caution, the prime minister is opting to self-isolate and work from home until receiving Sophie’s results.”
Latest Stories:
- NHL ‘pausing’ season due to coronavirus
- Travel bans, market chaos: Dizzying reaction to coronavirus spread
- KRON4 Morning Buzz: Coronavirus concerns impact everyday life
- San Francisco reports 4 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 18
- Brazilian official who met President Trump just days ago tests positive for coronavirus