Cannon House at U.S. Capitol evacuated for suspicious packages

Dusk falls over the Capitol, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Capitol police evacuated the Cannon House office building at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they are investigating suspicious packages.

All evacuees were taken to an adjoining House office building called Longworth.

