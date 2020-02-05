Car chase ends in crash at Kansas City Chiefs victory parade

KANSAS CITY (KRON) – A car has driven through the barricades at the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade Wednesday morning.
It happened near Union Station at 20th Street and Pershing.
Police have a person in custody.
No word on whether anyone was injured.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
