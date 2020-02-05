Car chase ends in crash at Kansas City Chiefs victory parade

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s coveted position as the first-in-the-nation presidential nominating contest faces its most daunting challenge in light of problems that kept the state Democratic Party from reporting results.

The caucuses were already facing plenty of headwinds amid criticism that the overwhelmingly white state isn’t representative of the country’s diversity. And the final weeks of the campaign were complicated by President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, which sidelined several candidates and left Iowa eerily quiet at a pivotal moment. But the Iowa Democratic Party’s failure to release results Monday night left the contest, long criticized for its complicated rules, one step closer to losing its status.