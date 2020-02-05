Live Now
Car chase ends in crash at Kansas City Chiefs victory parade

National

KANSAS CITY (KRON) – A car has driven through the barricades at the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade Wednesday morning.

It happened near Union Station at 20th Street and Pershing.

Police have a person in custody.

No word on whether anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

