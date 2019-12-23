Car smashes into stores in North Carolina, several injured

CHARLOTTE, NC (CNN NEWSOURCE) – A busy holiday shopping day in Charlotte, North Carolina turns to chaos.

A car crashed through two shoe stores in the University City neighborhood Sunday, sending three people to the hospital.

The car crashed through Good Feet, before ending up in rack room shoes.

A witness said he and others jumped on the car to help free a woman who was pinned between the car and a wall.

He said she was being held down by a granite shelf and police had to free a man trapped in the car.

“People were scared. People were running around. It was just chaos. It happened out of nowhere. It was just scary, it was very scary,” Oscar Luna said.

The three injured people were sent to two hospitals.

One person had life-threatening injuries, another had serious injuries, and a third had minor injuries.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.