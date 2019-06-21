Live Now
Cardi B indicted by grand jury in connection with strip club fight

National

Cardi B has been indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges linked to a brawl at a New York strip club, according to TMZ. 

Cardi was arrested back in October for allegedly ordering an attack on two strip club bartenders who claimed they were injured during the August 2018 brawl. 

The brawl was reportedly started after Cardi accused one of the bartenders of sleeping with Offset. 

TMZ reports Cardi has been indicted on 14 charges including two felonies. 

She was initially charged with two misdemeanors and had earlier rejected a plea deal. 

