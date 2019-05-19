Caring nurse comforts 5-year-old following surgery in viral photo

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: UPMC Susquehanna



WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WFLA) - All 5-year-old Slade Thompson wanted after waking up from surgery was a snuggle.

UMPC Susquehanna Nurse Annie Hager didn’t hesitate to help make him feel comfortable, getting right into his bed to wrap her arms around the little boy who just had tonsil surgery.

A photo of that moment was taken last month at UPMC Susquehanna in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and has since been shared over 500 times on the hospital’s Facebook page.

“As a nurse, providing care is one thing, but making sure our patients are calm and comfortable matters just as much,” according to the May 7 post. “It’s nurses like Annie – who show true compassion – that keep our patients happy.”

Hager was touched when Slade hugged her and brought her flowers to his follow-up appointment.

