Carr says former teammate Henry Ruggs ‘needs people to love him right now’

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 15: Quarterback Derek Carr #4 and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III #11 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrate in the second half of their game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KRON) — Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr on Wednesday spoke up about the situation surrounding his former teammate Henry Ruggs, who was cut by the team after causing a crash that claimed the life of a 23-year-old woman.

Carr said he will always be there for Ruggs, 22, and that won’t change.

The ex-Raiders wide receiver was reportedly traveling 156 mph before crashing into the woman’s car, killing her and her dog. In court, prosecutors said Ruggs’ blood-alcohol level was 0.161 — two times the legal limit.

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III makes an initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Ruggs is facing charges relating to a fiery vehicle crash early Tuesday in Las Vegas that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured. Photo is taken through a glass window. The team released Ruggs just hours after the crash. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

An injured Ruggs’ made his first appearance before a judge in Las Vegas Justice Court at 9 a.m. Wednesday in a wheelchair.

Judge Joe Bonaventure set his bail at $150,000 although the state had requested a $1 million bond. Ruggs was ordered to abstain from alcohol and other controlled substances. He was ordered not to drive and to surrender his passport. Bonaventure said, in his career on the bench, he couldn’t recall seeing a speed that high.

Carr said his friend and ex-teammate needs people to love him right now.

“He needs people to love him right now … If no one else will do it, I’ll do it.”



Derek Carr says he'll always be there for former teammate Henry Ruggs. pic.twitter.com/t3efYcNuaM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 4, 2021

“He’s probably feeling a certain type of way about himself right now and he needs to be loved,” Carr said. “And if no one else will do it, I’ll do it.”

Ruggs is facing felony charges of DUI causing death and reckless driving for a fiery crash that left the woman, identified as Tina Tintor, dead Tuesday morning.

According to Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson, Ruggs could face additional charges including another felony DUI charge because his girlfriend, Kiara Kilgo-Washington, who uses the name Rudy Washington, was in the car with him and suffered serious injuries in the crash. A gun was also found in Ruggs’ car.

The crash happened at Rainbow Boulevard near Spring Valley Parkway when Ruggs’ Corvette rear-ended Tintor’s Toyota RAV4 causing it to burst into flames and trapping her inside.

KLAS, KRON4’s sister station in Las Vegas, contributed to this report.