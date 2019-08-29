Case against Jeffrey Epstein officially dismissed

(CNN) – The case against Jeffrey Epstein was dismissed in a New York court on Thursday.

The disgraced multimillionaire was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges when he was found unresponsive in his cell earlier this month.

Officials have ruled Epstein’s death a suicide.

Thursday the judge cited his death as the reason to dismiss the case.

Some of Epstein’s alleged victims still want the case to continue.

They have called for charges against those implicated in Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking ring.

Prosecutors say they will continue to investigate.

