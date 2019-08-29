Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Case against Jeffrey Epstein officially dismissed

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – The case against Jeffrey Epstein was dismissed in a New York court on Thursday.

The disgraced multimillionaire was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges when he was found unresponsive in his cell earlier this month.

Officials have ruled Epstein’s death a suicide.

Thursday the judge cited his death as the reason to dismiss the case.

Some of Epstein’s alleged victims still want the case to continue.

They have called for charges against those implicated in Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking ring.

Prosecutors say they will continue to investigate.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News