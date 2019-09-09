CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Girl fights off man who tried to kidnap her in broad daylight

PHILADELPHIA (KYW/CNN) – A young woman screams for her life and fights off a man before he finally lets go, and it was all caught on camera.

The possible attempted abduction happened on North 15th Street by Ridge Avenue in North Philadelphia just before 10 a.m. Sunday.

One witness heard the woman’s screams from inside his home, but didn’t think anything of it until he checked his front door security camera that captured the incident.

“He definitely was trying to take her,” he said. “It’s a good thing she fought back.”

The brazen ambush also happened while people are seen walking on the sidewalk across the street.

After the woman is freed, she quickly walks over to them.

If you listen quickly, you can hear her shaken voice.

“He was just trying to abduct me!” she says.

Police arrived a short time later and took a statement from the woman.

Now officers want to find the suspect for questioning.

Take another good look – he’s wearing a white golf shirt under a black jacket and jeans.

Police say the woman is doing okay.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact authorities.

