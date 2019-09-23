CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Girl punched by man in brawl at high school basketball game

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WPLG/CNN) – Violence breaks out during a girls’ high school basketball game in Florida.

The victim was a teenage player, while the attacker was an adult male.

Officials said the two teen girls from two different basketball teams are caught on camera fighting, when the adult male comes into the frame punching and slamming a teen girl to the ground.

The man is seen grabbing the girl by her hair and throwing the dangerous punch.

“All of a sudden from behind me, this big guy that I’d never ever seen before, he grabbed me by my head, he puts his arm all the way back and he hits me,” said Malia.

The 17-year-old Miramar High School student who only wanted to use her first name says the blow was so painful she blacked out before other adults came to her aid.

“If I was a parent in that situation I would have been trying to get my two children off of that court and I would have been trying to get out of it. But instead he grabs another minor and he hits them with full force,” said Shemar Adams, Malia’s uncle.

The teen’s family is filing a police report and want the man held accountable.

“How do you think you would react if someone hit your niece? Someone else probably big enough to do damage to you hit a little child like that,” said Adams.

Hollywood police say they’ve identified the man responsible for the attack and an investigation is underway.

