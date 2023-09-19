HARRISON, Ohio (WXIN) — An Ohio coroner has released the cause of death for 52-year-old Ron Sexton.

According to a statement from the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, Sexton, known as Donnie Baker on “The Bob & Tom Show,” died at a hotel in Harrison on July 21 from “combined toxic effects from fentanyl and ethanol (alcohol).”

Sexton’s manner of death was reported as accidental after an investigation by Hamilton police and the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, according to the statement.

Sexton was known by millions of listeners for the comedic characters he played on air, including Donnie Baker, Kenny Tarmac, Floyd the Trucker and his spot-on celebrity impersonations. The Indianapolis native and resident of Tampa, Florida, had been on tour with his stand-up comedy show in Ohio at the time of his death, the show said.

His family released a statement after his passing, saying, “He was Donnie Baker to most of you, but Ron and Dad to us. Please respect our privacy at this time and pray for our family.”

In December 2022, Sexton was reportedly shot at by a man while in his vehicle. According to previous reports, Sexton was not hit by any of the bullets and he was alone in the vehicle at the time.

The charges that were filed in relation to the incident, which included attempted murder, were dismissed in late August after his death because there were no other reported witnesses of the incident.

Jocelina Joiner and WXIN’s Tyrone Frazier III contributed to this report.