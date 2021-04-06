CDC: Cleaning once a day is OK if no one is sick

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — This could be the end of strenuous and frequent cleaning.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance on Monday regarding cleaning routines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For most buildings, where no one is sick, the agency says disinfecting once a day is sufficient.

However, shared spaces can be more frequently disinfected — especially if it’s shared by people who are at higher risk for severe virus symptoms, people aren’t wearing masks, it’s not possible to keep hands clean, or if there are rising COVID-19 cases in the community.

“If there has been a sick person or someone who tested positive for COVID-19 in your facility within the last 24 hours, you should clean AND disinfect the space,” the CDC said.

If less than 24 hours have passed since the person who is sick or diagnosed with COVID-19 has been in the space, clean and disinfect the space.

Here’s how to determine how often to clean when everyone is healthy, according to the CDC:

High-touch surfaces should be cleaned at least once a day.

More frequent cleaning might be needed when the space is occupied by young children and others who may not consistently wear masks, wash hands, or cover coughs and sneezes.

If the space is a high traffic area, or if certain conditions apply, you may choose to clean more frequently.

In most situations, regular cleaning (at least once a day) is enough to sufficiently remove virus that may be on surfaces. However, if certain conditions apply, you may choose to disinfect after cleaning.

The one-a-day guidance excludes facilities with specific cleaning and disinfecting protocol like hospitals/healthcare, food and agricultural production or processing workplace settings, manufacturing workplace settings, or food preparation and food service areas.