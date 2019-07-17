CDC: E. coli outbreak linked to recalled flour over; risk remains

The multi-state E. coli outbreak linked to recalled flour appears to be over, but health experts worry there are still people at risk.

Top brands affected include Pillsbury, King Arthur Flour, and Baker’s Corner.

The CDC said even though there’s no longer an outbreak, people may still have the items in their pantries which could make them get sick later.

Symptoms of E. coli infection include severe stomach cramps, vomiting, and diarrhea, according to the CDC.

If it’s still in your pantry, throw it away immediately.

>> Click here to see lot numbers on CDC.gov.

The CDC also warns not to eat raw dough or batter either.