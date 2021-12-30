CDC investigates E. coli outbreak linked to packaged salads

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – An E. coli outbreak linked to packaged salads has led to four people being hospitalized, according to the CDC.

On Thursday, the CDC posted a Food Safety Alert saying that there had been 13 illnesses and four hospitalizations across six states — This includes California, Oregon, Washington, Alaska, Ohio, and Mississippi.

According to the CDC, one person in California has reported being sick.

The products that were contaminated are Simple Truth Organic Power Greens and Nature’s Basket Organic Power Greens.

At this time, investigators are looking to see if other products were contaminated.

The CDC advises you to:

Not eat either of these prouducts with “best if used by” dates through Dec. 20, 2021.

Wash items and surfaces that the salads may have touched

Call healthcare provider if you experience: Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving Bloody diarrhea So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down Signs of dehydration, such as:Not peeing much Dry mouth and throat Feeling dizzy when standing up



For more details on E. coli, visit the CDC Questions and Answers page.