CDC: Number of vaping-related illnesses hits 530

(CNN) – The number of vaping-related illnesses continues to rise.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new figures Thursday, saying there have now been 530 confirmed and probable cases of lung issues linked to e-cigarettes.

That’s 150 more than what was reported just last week.

Health officials are working to define a clear cause or connection between the cases reported in 38 states.

They say the investigation is complex, involving hundreds of patients, some whom are reluctant or too ill to talk with investigators.

It also involves multiple types of substances.

Vaping-related illnesses have been linked to 7 deaths – two in California and one each in Kansas, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, and Oregon.

Latest News Headlines: