CDC recommends events with more than 50 people be canceled amid coronavirus pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The CDC recommends that events with more than 50 people be canceled or postponed in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

For the next eight weeks, beginning March 15, the CDC recommends organizers cancel large events and mass gatherings in the United States.

Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities.

Large events and mass gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings and others. These events can be planned not only by organizations and communities but also by individuals.

The CDC says these events should only continue if they can protect vulnerable populations, adhere to guidelines for protecting hand hygiene and social distancing.

